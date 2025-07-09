Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
IAF's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Churu, pilot found dead

IAF's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Churu, pilot found dead

IAF jet crashes in Rajasthan's Churu, pilot found dead

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 9, 2025 2:01 PM IST
IAF's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Churu, pilot found deadIAF jet crashes in Rajasthan's Churu

A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Rajasthan’s Churu district on Wednesday, killing the pilot. 

The crash took place in Bhanuda village, where locals reported hearing a loud noise in the sky, followed by flames and smoke rising from nearby fields.

The pilot's body was later recovered near the wreckage in a severely damaged condition. Officials from the Army and local administration are working to identify the remains.

Advertisement

As news of the crash spread, panic gripped the nearby town of Ratangarh. District Collector Abhishek Surana and senior police officials rushed to the site.

Villagers said the crash triggered a fire in the fields, which they tried to put out themselves. The Army will determine the exact cause of the crash.

Published on: Jul 9, 2025 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today