IAS officer, transferred for emptying stadium to walk his dog, returns as Delhi's new MCD commissioner

Nearly two years after a controversy that sparked a national debate on bureaucratic privilege, Sanjeev Khirwar, the 1994-batch IAS officer transferred out of Delhi following the Thyagraj Stadium row, is back in the national capital—this time as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s new commissioner.

The Union Home Ministry announced Khirwar’s appointment on Wednesday, a decision that was formally communicated to the office of V K Saxena, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Khirwar replaces Ashwani Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, who has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

The 2022 Thyagraj Stadium controversy

Khirwar’s transfer out of Delhi in 2022 followed a massive public outcry over allegations that athletes were asked to vacate the Thyagraj Stadium earlier than usual so that he and his wife could walk their dog. At the time, Khirwar was serving as Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue). Athletes and coaches training at the stadium claimed they were asked to wind up before the usual 7 pm closing time. The controversy triggered widespread criticism over entitlement among government officials. In response, the then Aam Aadmi Party government led by Arvind Kejriwal directed that all stadiums in the national capital remain open for players until 10 pm. Advertisement However, the administrator of Thyagraj Stadium, Anil Chaudhary, denied the allegation, stating that athletes and coaches were not asked to leave before the designated closing time. Aftermath and personal fallout Following the controversy, Khirwar’s wife, Rinku Dugga, also a 1994-batch IAS officer, was “reportedly compulsorily retired.” She was retired under Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j) and Rule 48 of the Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules, 1972, “after an assessment of her service record,” news agency PTI reported.

Taking charge amid budget pressure and civic challenges

Khirwar steps into the role at a critical juncture for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which is preparing to present its budget before the Municipal Corporation House later this month. The civic body is also grappling with multiple administrative and financial challenges, making the commissioner’s role central to day-to-day governance, policy implementation and inter-departmental coordination.

An AGMUT cadre officer, covering Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories, Khirwar brings prior administrative experience back to Delhi’s civic administration after his stint in Ladakh.