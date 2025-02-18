'If dry weather continues...': MeT warns of water crisis in Kashmir as precipitation deficit nears 80%

A prolonged dry spell in Kashmir has led to an 80 per cent precipitation deficit this winter, raising fears of a drought in the valley this summer, the Meteorological Department (MeT) said on Tuesday. The months of January and February have seen significantly lower rainfall and snowfall, leading to critically low water levels in major rivers, springs, and reservoirs.

"There has been a 79% deficient precipitation in the month of January, and the situation in February so far is worse," a MeT department official said as per news agency PTI. "If the dry weather continues, it is going to cause problems for the residents of the valley as there won't be enough water for drinking or irrigating the fields."

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has reported that water levels in the Jhelum River and several other key water bodies are more than a meter below the usual mark for this time of year. Some springs in south Kashmir have already dried up completely, and officials warn that if the region does not receive rainfall or snowfall within the next fortnight, there could be a severe water crisis.

Social media has been flooded with images and videos of dried-up water bodies, including the Acchabal springs in south Kashmir. The riverbed of the Jhelum is visible in many places, particularly in upstream areas of south Kashmir, while water levels in north Kashmir are alarmingly low. The situation is similar in other major streams across the valley.

#Kashmir| "Trash Kirtha Band, have you taken drinking water too?" An elderly woman wails beside a dried-up spring in South Kashmir’s Anantnag, the first time in living memory, it has run dry. With trembling hands, she pleads for forgiveness from the Almighty. pic.twitter.com/JZSUeBVNXo — Sajid Raina (@SajidRaina1) February 18, 2025

The lack of snowfall has also impacted winter sports, forcing authorities to postpone the fifth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, which were scheduled to begin on February 22. While most of Gulmarg remains snowless, the higher reaches of the popular skiing destination do not have sufficient snow to ensure the safe conduct of winter sports activities.

(With inputs from PTI)

