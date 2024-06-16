'If he has to stay even one day, he won't even...': Prashant Kishor after Tejashwi Yadav calls tents in Jan Suraaj Padayatra as '5-star hotel'

Political Strategist Prashant Kishor has sharply responded to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s recent statements about his Jansuraj Pad Yatra campaign.

Tejashwi Yadav had accused Kishor of providing "five-star facilities" to those participating in the padyatra and claimed that PK was paying salaries to his district presidents. Yadav had also labeled Kishor an agent of the BJP, suggesting that his primary work involved manipulating and distributing data for political purposes.

Kishor, while speaking to reporters in Bihar, dismissed Yadav's claims by saying that Yadav had no understanding of the challenges faced by those involved in the Jansuraj campaign. Kishor retorted, “Tejashwi Yadav sees the shining white tent of Jan Suraaj as a five-star hotel. If he has to stay in the tent for even a day in this heat, he won’t get up from his cot.”

Kishor explained that Yadav’s perception of the tents used during the padyatra as luxurious was entirely wrong. “When Tejashwi Yadav sees the tent shining bright from outside, he thinks it is a five-star hotel. But he does not know that the boys are living their lives with so much difficulty there. Tejashwi will not understand this,” Kishor remarked. He further criticized Yadav’s governance, saying, “Where has Tejashwi Yadav left Bihar as a five-star hotel? With the dream of living in five-star tents, today they are living in these tents.”

The verbal clash between them has intensified, especially as Prashant Kishor has announced that his Jan Suraaj Party will contest all 243 seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. This announcement is set to be formally made on October 2, signaling Kishor’s ambition to significantly alter the political landscape of Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav had earlier raised serious questions about Kishor’s motives and methods, stating, “PK gives salary to his district presidents. He gives five-star facilities to the people walking in the padyatra. His job is to move data here and there. Today he takes your data, tomorrow he gives it to someone else. This is the kind of work he does.”