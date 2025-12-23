Some trade unions have called for a nationwide one-day general strike on February 12, 2026, citing what they described as a "multi-pronged attack" by the central government on workers' rights, livelihoods and national interests.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions (CTUs), along with sectoral federations and associations, said they had resolved to go on strike against the labour codes and "the multi-pronged attack by the Central Government on the people's rights and entitlements."

Advertisement

Related Articles

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of the CTUs and sectoral federations held on December 22 in hybrid mode. The unions said the meeting expressed "deep anguish over the blatant attacks of the Modi Government inside and outside Parliament during this intervening period".

The unions said the strike call would be formally ratified at the National Workers’ Convention scheduled to be held on January 9 at HKS Bhawan in New Delhi, where a detailed plan of action will also be finalised.

Among the key issues flagged by the unions was the recently enacted Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act. The CTUs said the law "will allow private and foreign players to enter highly risky and hazardous nuclear power production with a motive of profit" and alleged that it "has withdrawn the liability of foreign and national suppliers of instruments in case of accidents/disasters".

Advertisement

"This is certainly an attack on the nuclear security and sovereignty of our country," the statement said.

The unions also criticised changes to the rural employment framework, saying the Mahatma Gandhi NREG Act has been replaced by the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. They said the new law replaces a rights-based employment guarantee with "discretion of the central authority", shifts the fiscal burden onto states and "bans the operation of the Act during harvesting season, ensuring cheap labour to the landlords".

Another major concern cited was the decision to allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment in the insurance sector. The CTUs said this move "practically giv[es] foreign players the right to take over domestic insurance companies".

Advertisement

The unions said the government has also placed the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, in Parliament, and floated the Draft Seed Bill and the Draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025. According to the statement, these proposals, if enacted, would have a “disastrous impact on agriculture, domestic and MSME electricity consumers, and the public electricity sector of our country".

The CTUs further raised environmental concerns, referring to the current "environmental crisis in the northern part of India, unbearable pollution in Delhi-NCR”, and criticised what they described as a "dangerous Supreme Court order allowing the destruction of almost 90% of the Aravalli Hills".

Extending solidarity to ongoing protests, the unions said they stand with "the people and movements who are fighting against all of these draconian attacks".

Sectoral unions have also aligned with the February 12 strike call. The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) announced it would hold its sectoral national strike on the same day "with full strength and conviction".

The unions said joint meetings of electricity employees, engineers and consumers would be held in January and February 2026, while nationwide protests against the SHANTI Act have been scheduled for December 23, 2025.

Advertisement

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has also decided to observe a Resistance Day on January 16, 2026, at village and block levels against the Seed Bill, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill and the VB-GRAMG Act. The CTUs said they would participate "with full strength" in this action.

On labour reforms, the unions said the Labour Codes have already been notified and accused the government of using "institutional machinery, media, and public sector managements to build a positive consensus around these Codes". They said workers remain "determined to fight against the unilateral imposition by the Government and get the Codes repealed".

Warning of escalation, the CTUs said that if the government continues with the notification of rules under the labour codes and does not repeal them, they would be "compelled to go for further strong actions, including a multiple-day General Strike, besides sectoral resistance actions".

Calling for wider mobilisation, the unions urged "the entire working class and other sections of the toiling masses to gear up for the ensuing General Strike”, and appealed to opposition parties, youth and students to support the February 12 action “to save the basic rights of the working people and protect the democratic fabric of the country".