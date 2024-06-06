IMD issues heatwave alert for UP, East MP, Bihar, Jharkhand; heavy rainfall alert issued for these states

Several parts of the country will experience heatwave conditions till June 9, according to a forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall over Goa, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Assam and Meghalaya.

On June 6, heatwave conditions will prevail in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

In Uttar Pradesh, IMD said that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets on June 6, and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will occur in some parts from June 7 to 9.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in a few parts of Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand on June 8 and 9.

The national capital will see a partly cloudy sky, a dust storm along with thunderstorms, light rainfall and strong surface winds according to Regional Met Centre New Delhi.

As per RMC Mumbai, possibility of light to moderate rain has been predicted in the city and suburbs, with maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada district, Bagalkote, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur districts, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumkur, Vijayanagara districts of Karnataka.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Konkan and Goa between June 8 and June 9. Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka will get heavy rainfall on June 9, and Assam and Meghalaya will see heavy rainfall on June 7-8.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) have been predicted over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh during the next four days.

IMD also predicted light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during the next 2-3 days.