IMD issues ‘orange alert’ for Delhi even as rains elude, heavy rainfall alert issued for these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ for heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning over several parts of Delhi on July 3. The national capital did not experience any rainfall on July 1 despite predictions. Early on July 2, some parts of the capital experienced light rain, according to IMD.

An orange alert has also been issued for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

“Haryana, West UP, and Uttarakhand may receive heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Sikkim, Bihar, and North Eastern states. Red alert has been issued for sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Gujarat sub-division and orange alert for Konkan region,” IMD scientist Soma Sen said.

Certain regions across the country have put on high alert over the possibility of heavy rainfall as the monsoon covered the entire country on July 2.

The IMD has issued an extremely heavy rainfall alert for Gujarat. “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during July 2-6; Saurashtra & Kutch on July 3; Gujarat region during July 2-5,” IMD’s press release dated July 2 stated.

The department said that there is a chance of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning & gusty wind over the isolated regions of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

The weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the isolated regions of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during July 2-5. Assam is witnessing very heavy rainfall which caused a flood-like situation in the state and claimed 38 lives as 3 people died after drowning in flood waters in the last 24 hours.

नागालैंड, मणिपुर, मिजोरम और त्रिपुरा में 02 से 05 जुलाई, 2024 के दौरान अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की प्रबल संभावना है। pic.twitter.com/G9Y1vIT2Wd — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 2, 2024

Additionally, the meteorological office issued a heavy rainfall alert in about 22 districts in Madhya Pradesh on June 3. It said a trough line is passing from South Gujarat to Central Madhya Pradesh due to which a lot of moisture is arriving.

“A trough line is passing from South Gujarat to Central Madhya Pradesh due to which a lot of moisture is arriving. Another trough line is passing from Punjab to Mizoram which is going through Uttar Pradesh. Due to all these systems, good rain is expected in the state but no heavy rainfall alert has been issued today,” said V S Yadav, meteorologist, at IMD Bhopal.