IMD issues rainfall alert for these states, Delhi likely to see light to moderate intermittent rainfall today

North and central India is likely to witness moderate rainfall activity accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in till July 8, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the forecast, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the first half of the week.

Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh may experience isolated heavy rainfall in the upcoming week.

Isolated very heavy rainfall may take place in Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Bihar on July 5, while Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh may see isolated heavy rainfall on July 5 and July 6. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will likely see heavy rainfall from July 6.

IMD said Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are anticipated to receive heavy rainfall on July 6, followed by Assam & Meghalaya on July 6 and 7, and Odisha on July 7.

Particularly severe conditions are expected in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya, where isolated extremely heavy rainfall is forecasted today.

नागालैंड, मणिपुर, मिजोरम और त्रिपुरा में 04-06 जुलाई, 2024 के दौरान अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से बहुत भारी (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) वर्षा होने की अत्यधिक संभावना है। pic.twitter.com/Ly5aKOMf1W — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 4, 2024

Moreover, the weather department has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall in Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, and Gujarat State, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

“Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Interior Karnataka are likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema, and Telangana should expect isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall during this period,” IMD said.

As per the predictions, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana on July 7 and July 8, Coastal Karnataka on July 8, and South Interior Karnataka on July 5 and July 8.

Moreover, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa till July 6, Madhya Maharashtra from July 4-8, Coastal Karnataka till July 7, and South Interior Karnataka till July 7.

Meanwhile, several parts of Delhi on July 4 received light to moderate rainfall, providing much-needed relief from the sweltering humidity that had plagued the city recently. A veil of clouds enveloped the city and adjoining areas such as Noida and Ghaziabad.

The national capital is likely to see light to moderate intermittent rainfall, according to forecast.