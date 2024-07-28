IMD issues red alert in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat; orange alert for heavy rainfall in these states

Central and western India is likely see heavy rainfall activity till July 29. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall forecast in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on July 28. Additionally, an orange alert warning has been issued for Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

According to the forecast, extremely heavy rainfall will take place over Gujarat on July 28. It predicted very heavy rainfall for Madhya Pradesh on July 31, Goa and Maharashtra on July 28 and Gujarat on July 28 and 29.

The weather agency alerted of very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe and coastal Karnataka on July 28, while heavy rainfall will take place over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka till July 30, and in Kerala on July 29 and 30.

According to the forecast, there is possibility of heavy rainfall in Nagaland and Manipur on July 29 and 30. It also predicted heavy precipitation in Sikkim till July 29, while West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand will see heavy downpours between July 30 and July 31.

Downpours have also been forecast in Odisha till July 31, Arunachal Pradesh on July 28 and July 29, Assam and Meghalaya till July 31, and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on July 28 and July 31.

As per the prediction, very heavy rainfall is also likely to take place in isolated places over Uttarakhand on July 30 and July 31 and over East Rajasthan on July 28. It further notes the possibility of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi till July 31. In Jammu-Kashmir and Punjab, downpours are expected to grace the region on July 30 and 31.

The weather agency forecasted heavy showers in Uttarakhand on July 28 and 29, in Rajasthan until July 31, and in Uttar Pradesh on July 30 and 31.

For Himachal, the weather agency has forecast light to moderate rainfall, with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in a number of districts, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Solan, and Shimla. Moreover, IMD hinted at the possibility of light rainfall in Sirmaur, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti districts.