The India Meteorological Department has forecasted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets across several regions. East Rajasthan is likely to experience heatwave conditions from April 21st to 26th. Similar conditions are expected in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh from April 21st to 25th. Haryana and Odisha may face heatwave from April 22nd to 25th, while Uttar Pradesh is likely to be affected from April 22nd to 26th.

Punjab could experience these conditions from April 23rd to 25th, and Gangetic West Bengal and West Rajasthan from April 23rd to 26th. Bihar and Jharkhand are expected to face heatwave on April 25th and 26th.

Warm night conditions are anticipated in isolated pockets over Bihar from April 23rd to 26th. Additionally, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, as well as Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Rayalaseema from April 21st to 25th.

Marathwada is expected to experience similar conditions from April 21st to 24th, while Bihar and Jharkhand may face hot and humid weather from April 22nd to 24th. Konkan and Goa are likely to be affected on April 22nd and 23rd, Madhya Maharashtra on April 24th and 25th, and Gujarat State from April 22nd to 24th.

The weather predicted a gradual rise in maximum temperatures across various regions of the country. In Northwest India, temperatures are expected to increase by 2-3 degree Celsius over the next six days, with no significant change anticipated in the following 24 hours.

Central India and Gujarat are likely to experience a rise of about 2 degree Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next three days, with no major changes expected in the subsequent four days. East India is set to witness a more pronounced increase, with temperatures rising by 4-6 degree Celsius over the next four days, followed by a period of stability for three days. Other parts of the country are not expected to see any significant changes in temperature.

DELHI HEATWAVE ACTION PLAN

The Delhi government has launched the Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025 to tackle the rising temperatures in the city. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the plan on Monday, which includes measures such as an early warning system for heatwave, green roofs at bus stops, and special wards for heatstroke patients in all hospitals.

As part of the plan, hospitals have been directed to establish dedicated wards with ICU beds and essential medicines for treating heatstroke patients. Cooling centres will be set up in densely populated areas, particularly near footpaths and slums, to provide relief during heatwave.

Other initiatives under the plan include the installation of green roofs and shaded areas at bus stops, as well as an early warning system for heatwave.

The government will disseminate heatwave alerts through medical portals and text messages to keep the public informed.

Government schools will implement stricter routines to ensure children have regular access to water, and slums will be equipped with cool shelters and chilled drinking water facilities. The chief minister also inaugurated three Cool Roof pilot projects at Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and Delhi Secretariat, with plans to expand the number of such projects soon.