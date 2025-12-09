IMD warns of cold wave in these states from Wednesday; here’s the list

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning to multiple states from Wednesday onwards. Some states would experience a cold wave till December 14. It also warned of dense fog conditions in multiple states.

The met department stated that there would be a gradual fall in minimum temperature by 2 degree Celsius over plains of Northwest India in the next three days and then rise by 2-4 degree Celsius in the four days after. In Central India there is not likely to be a significant change in temperatures in the next three days, and then rise by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next three days.

The IMD has forecasted minimum temperatures to remain unaltered in rest of India in the next seven days.

COLD WAVE ALERT

The IMD has issued a cold wave alert for the following regions in the below-mentioned dates:

December 10: Vidarbha

December 10-12: Punjab, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, North Interior Karnataka, Telangana

December 11 & 12: Haryana, Marathawada

DENSE FOG ALERT

The IMD has stated that dense fog conditions are expected to prevail in the morning hours of the following:

December 10: Himachal Pradesh

December 10 & 11: Odisha

December 10-13: East Uttar Pradesh

December 10-14: Assam, Manipur

DELHI WEATHER

The national capital is expected to witness mainly clear skies with shallow fog in the morning hours on December 10 and 11. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 23-25 degree Celsius and 7-9 degree Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature is expected to be in the range of 6-8 degree Celsius on December 11.

On December 12, however, Delhi is expected to witness partly cloudy skies, with shallow fog in the morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be in the ranges of 22-24 degree Celsius and 7-9 degree Celsius, respectively.