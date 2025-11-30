'Incredible potential': British Airways plans service expansion as India becomes its No. 2 market

British Airways sees "incredible potential" in the Indian aviation market and plans to expand services as demand for travel to the UK continues to rise, the airline's Chief Operating Officer Rene de Groot said. The carrier, which has operated in India for over a century, is preparing to add more flights and deepen its workforce presence as part of its long-term strategy for the country.

The airline currently operates 56 weekly flights from India to London - three daily from Mumbai, two daily from Delhi, and one each from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. A third daily flight from Delhi is planned for next year.

"We are always looking to continue to expand our services as demand grows stronger. We continue to keep our network schedule under constant review to ensure we provide connectivity and choice for our customers," Groot told news agency PTI. "As demand strengthens, we remain focused on expanding our services and elevating the travel experience."

India is now British Airways' second-largest market after the United States, with dedicated cabin crew bases in every Indian city the airline serves. Groot said the role of local staff has been central to British Airways' operations. "In India, we continue to create employment opportunities, and support regional economies - all while promoting the best of Britain," he said.

British Airways' India operations also include CallBA, the airline's call centre in Gurugram employing around 2,000 people who provide 24/7 customer support for the US, Europe and Asia Pacific. "From a people perspective, we have invested heavily in India and steadily expanded our colleague presence here, with CallBA and our five Indian cabin crew bases growing in size," Groot said.

The airline's network reach has also widened through partnerships. British Airways has a codeshare with IndiGo, and through its joint business with Qatar Airways, it operates to 13 Indian stations, offering a total of 148 weekly flights to India - via London on British Airways and via Doha on Qatar Airways.

The COO said that the dynamic growth of Indian carriers like IndiGo and Air India was as a positive development for the aviation industry and for India's emergence as a global aviation hub. "India is our second-largest market, and the rising demand, coupled with the expansion of carriers like IndiGo amongst others, reflects the incredible potential of this market."

