Independence Day: Delhi LG nominates Kailash Gahlot to hoist flag, ignores Kejriwal's request for Atishi

Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday nominated Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag at the state Independence Day event, news agency PTI reported, citing officials at Raj Niwas. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail in a corruption case, wanted Atishi to hoist the flag on his behalf. However, the General Administration Department (GAD) said Kejriwal cannot authorise minister Atishi to do so on his behalf.

Saxena's choice that bypasses several other senior government leaders like Gopal Rai is likely to set the stage for another round of tussle between the AAP dispensation and the LG Secretariat. "Lieutenant Governor is pleased to nominate Minister (Home), GNCTD, Kailash Gahlot to unfurl the National Flag at the State level Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasaal Stadium. Necessary arrangements may be made accordingly," LG's secretary Ashish Kundra said in a written communication to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Earlier in the day, the general administration department refused to implement department Minister Gopal Rai's direction for the hosting of the national flag by Education Minister Atishi. GAD Minister Gopal Rai Monday directed the department to make arrangements for Atishi to unfurl the flag as the chief minister "desires".

Responding to the minister's communication, GAD additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary said the CM's direction is "legally invalid and cannot be acted upon". The GAD officer has also said the chief minister's communication to the Lt Governor on August 6 in this regard was "not permissible" according to the prison rules.

Chaudhary said preparations for the Independence Day function of the Delhi government were underway at its regular Chhatrasal Stadium venue. As the CM is in judicial custody and not available to hoist the flag, the matter has been communicated to the "higher authority" and a directed is awaited, Chaudhary said.

Gopal Rai had issued his directions to the GAD on Monday after a meeting with Kejriwal in the jail. In a letter to the LG last week, Kejriwal said cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag in his place during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme. The LG office, however, maintained that they did not receive any communication from the chief minister.

Also, the Tihar Jail authorities informed Kejriwal that his letter to Saxena was "an abuse of privileges" granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules and, therefore, it was not sent to the addressee.

(With inputs from PTI)