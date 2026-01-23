India Energy Week 2026 set to open in Goa with record participation, global energy deals on the agenda

India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 is set to kick off from January 27-30 at ONGC Academy for Training and Innovation (ATI), Goa, bringing together top ministers, CEOs, policymakers, and energy innovators from across the globe at a critical moment for the global energy sector.

At the curtain raiser press conference, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri remarked, “Global energy markets are going through a huge change. India is the place to watch out for on SAF.” He stressed a rational approach to both ethanol and SAF blending while commenting on global oil dynamics: “Not every country even in the OPEC group is able to meet its production quota… Oil prices going down will always be a mixed bag for India and Indian O&G players.”

As the first major international energy event of the year, IEW 2026 will focus on energy security, investment opportunities, and pathways for decarbonisation. With over 75,000 participants, 600+ exhibitors, and representatives from more than 180 international companies, this edition marks the event's largest scale yet.

Seventeen ministers and deputy ministers are confirmed to attend, including delegates from the UAE, Canada, Netherlands, Oman, and others, along with participation from global organisations like IEF and BIMSTEC.

Exhibition zones have been expanded into 11 thematic areas hosted by leading PSUs, covering digitalisation, hydrogen, renewables, SAF, and a new nuclear zone. The “Make in India” pavilion, led by EIL, aims to connect MSMEs, vendors, and startups with large-scale projects under India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Strategic discussions will span four ministerial sessions, 47 leadership panels, and five one-on-one Energy Talks, covering ten global and national energy themes.

IEW continues to drive real-world energy partnerships. Major business MoUs and agreements that may be announced include:

Shipbuilding contracts between ONGC, Mitsui OSK Lines (Japan), and Samsung Heavy Industries (South Korea).

A $780 million term contract for 12 million barrels of Brazilian crude oil between BPCL and Petrobras.

MoUs between BPRL and Shell, OIL and TotalEnergies, and a new SAF project at Paradip in collaboration with NRL and TotalEnergies.

Key side events feature the 9th Prime Minister’s CEO Roundtable, bringing together 27 global and domestic energy leaders, and dedicated dialogues with the Arab nations, Japan, Iceland, Netherlands, and US industry bodies.

Innovation is a strong focus, with startup competitions like Avinya 2026 and Vasudha 3.0 drawing global participation, alongside a Hackathon involving 7 IITs tackling critical sector challenges.

India’s role in shaping global biofuels and SAF markets will also be underlined through new report launches by the Global Biofuels Alliance and IEA-PPAC.