India finalises $3.5 billion deal to acquire 31 predator drones from US 

In a significant advancement for India's military capabilities, the country has finalised a deal with the United States to acquire 31 MQ-9B Predator drones. This agreement, which marks a pivotal step in defence collaboration between the two nations, was approved by India's Cabinet Committee on Security earlier this month.

According per the reports, the Indian Navy is expected to receive 15 units of the 'SeaGuardian' variant, while both the Army and Air Force will be allocated eight 'SkyGuardian' drones each. The total cost of this transaction is projected to be under $3.5 billion. The drones will be supplied by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) under a Foreign Military Sales contract.

The MQ-9B Predator drone, a variant of the well-known MQ-9 'Reaper', is classified as a high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). It boasts the ability to remain airborne for 40 hours at altitudes exceeding 40,000 feet, with an external payload capacity of 2,155 kg.

In addition to its advanced surveillance capabilities, the MQ-9B is equipped with precision strike missiles, making it capable of engaging targets with high accuracy. Notably, the drone is designed for automatic take-offs and landings, integrating safely into civil airspace.

The MQ-9B's multifaceted abilities make it particularly suited for various missions, including land and maritime surveillance, electronic warfare, anti-submarine and anti-surface operations, and expeditionary missions to address specific crises.

This proposed sale was highlighted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US last year, underscoring the growing defence partnership between the two countries. In February, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasised that the deal would enhance strategic technology cooperation and bolster military collaboration within the Indo-Pacific region.

"The US-India Defence Partnership has seen significant growth over the past decade," Miller noted. "This proposed sale represents a substantial opportunity to further advance strategic technology cooperation with India and military collaboration in the region."

(With PTI inputs)

