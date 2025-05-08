'India has the right to hit back':  UK, US, other Western nations back Operation Sindoor after Pahalgam 

India’s cross-border strike, Operation Sindoor, has not only sent a strong message to terror groups operating from across the Line of Control, but has also drawn remarkable global support. In a rare show of alignment, several world powers, including the UK, France, Israel, and the US, have backed India’s right to defend itself, refraining from their usual calls for de-escalation between nuclear-armed neighbours.

Instead, these countries have directly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, and acknowledged India's legitimate security concerns. The shift in tone reflects growing international understanding of Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism and India's evolving diplomatic heft.

Global support for India’s Operation Sindoor

United Kingdom

The UK Foreign Minister stated that “India is right to feel outrage at this terrible attack on 22 April” and urged Pakistan to do more to counter terrorism originating within its borders.

UK MP and former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, “No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from another country.”

MP Priti Patel echoed support, affirming that “India has the right to take reasonable steps to defend itself and dismantle the vile terrorist infrastructure that threatens it.”

France

France strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and reaffirmed solidarity with India. The French Foreign Office noted, “France supports India in its fight against terrorist groups,” and acknowledged India’s right to act in self-defence.

Israel

In a firm statement, Israel’s Ambassador to India said, “Terrorists should know there is no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent,” and backed India’s right to self-defence.

Netherlands

Dutch MP Geert Wilders posted on X: “Kashmir is 100% Indian” and used the hashtag #PakistanBehindPahalgam, taking a firm stand alongside India.

United States

US Congressman Shri Thanedar said, “Terrorism cannot be tolerated and it cannot go unpunished. India has the right to defend its people,” while extending full support for India's counter-terror operations.