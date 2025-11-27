India, Indonesia near BrahMos deal as talks focus on finances, phased plan: Report

India and Indonesia are moving closer to finalising an agreement for the procurement of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, ThePrint reported on Thursday. Both sides are now working through the financial details and Jakarta's proposed phased acquisition plan.

According to the report, the BrahMos sale featured prominently during the third India-Indonesia Defence Ministers' Dialogue between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.

During the meeting, Singh also presented Sjamsoeddin with a model of the BrahMos missile. Earlier in the day, the visiting delegation travelled to the BrahMos facility, met senior officials, and received a detailed briefing on the missile system.

Negotiations on the deal have been ongoing for a long time but have now entered the stage of finalising finer aspects, the report said, citing sources.

If concluded, Indonesia will become the second country to procure the BrahMos system after the Philippines.

In September this year, India Today reported that India was preparing to deliver the third and final consignment of the BrahMos missiles to the Philippines, completing a $375 million agreement signed in 2022. Earlier consignments were delivered in 2024 and earlier this year.

The Philippines became the first country to buy BrahMos missiles from India.

Earlier this week, ANI reported that India is close to securing defence deals worth around $450 million to supply the combat-proven BrahMos missiles. The report said these deals are in the final stages with India's friendly foreign countries, who have been highly impressed with the missile's capabilities. During Operation Sinoor, BrahMos missiles hit multiple Pakistani air bases with great accuracy and left many of them out of use for several weeks.

"The deals worth around $450 million are expected to be signed in the near future and are in the final stages at the moment. These deals are expected to be followed by many more as there is a big interest in the missiles by many other countries from across the globe," sources told ANI.

The missile was recently showcased at the Dubai Air Show.

Soon after Operation Sindoor, the Defence Ministry cleared a large order for the procurement of a large number of BrahMos missiles for the Indian Navy warships, along with ground and air-launched versions of these weapons for the Indian Air Force. The Navy plans to equip its Veer-class warships with the missile, while the Indian Air Force would be using them to equip its Russian-origin Su-30 MKI fighter jet fleet.