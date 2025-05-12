ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said satellites continuously monitor the country to ensure the safety and security of the nations. He said that without satellite and drone technology, it would be impossible to monitor a vast country like India.

Addressing the 5th Convocation Ceremony of the Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Imphal, Narayanan said, "You all know about our neighbours. If we have to ensure the safety of our country, we have to serve through our satellites. We have to monitor our 7,000 km seashore areas. We have to monitor the entire Northern part continuously. Without satellite and drone technology, we can’t achieve that."

"At least 10 satellites are continuously working round-the-clock for the strategic purpose to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the country,” he said. His comments come amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan were on the brink of a full-scale war after the Pahalgam terror attack. India targeted terror factories in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, after which Islamabad attacked India with drone and missile strikes. India intercepted these attacks and thwarted their plans. On Saturday both the nations reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

Narayanan said ISRO has also been serving the common people in agriculture, tele-education, telemedicine, television broadcasting, weather forecasting, environmental monitoring, food security, and strategic sectors through satellites. They also play a critical role in disaster management and mitigation, he said.

Speaking about the Chandrayaan mission, Narayanan said, “The Chandrayaan-1 mission discovered evidence of water molecules on the Moon’s surface. India was the first country to achieve this. At least 433 satellites for 34 countries have been launched from India and placed into orbit.”