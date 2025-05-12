Amid rising border tensions, India, Pakistan DGMOs to hold talks today. Details here

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan are set to engage in crucial discussions today to solidify a ceasefire understanding reached recently. Both nations are expected to reinforce the ceasefire terms during the DGMO-level talks scheduled for today at 12 noon.

Today's DGMO talks are anticipated to fortify the ceasefire, ensuring both nations adhere to the terms, fostering a stable and secure environment.

This meeting follows four days of military escalation, including cross-border drone attacks and missile strikes, leading to a bilateral pause in military actions across land, water, and air on 10th May.

Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai, Vice Admiral A N Pramod, and Air Marshal A K Bharti on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor by India successfully targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK after the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation eliminated over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed.

The Indian strikes also destroyed 11 airbases in Pakistan, delivering a substantial blow to their military capabilities. "My communication with the Pak DGMO was conducted at 15:35 hrs yesterday and resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side with effect from 17:00 hrs, 10th of May, after he proposed that…."

The ceasefire agreement, however, has seen subsequent violations. Heavy shelling and drone activities were reported in Jammu and Kashmir immediately after the understanding. Indian forces promptly responded to these provocations with what was described as "adequate and appropriate" measures.

The recent military exchange resulted in the elimination of 40 Pakistani army personnel due to artillery and fire exchanges along the Line of Control from May 7 to May 10. The strategic precision strikes under Operation Sindoor have been a pivotal aspect of India's response to recent terror activities, with a focus on maintaining regional stability and security.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the DGMOs of both countries will talk on May 12 at 12 pm. "Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to the understanding. The Director Generals of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours," added Vikram Misri.