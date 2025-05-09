India-Pakistan latest: Indian Army neutralises over 50 drones, Omar Abdullah headed to Jammu -- Top points to know

Tensions between India and Pakistan rose on Thursday as strikes targeted Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur. India's S-400 defense systems intercepted multiple drones and missiles. This escalation followed India's Operation Sindoor, which reportedly killed 100 terrorists in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.
Blackouts and sirens were triggered throughout the Jammu region, with reports confirming that similar alerts were also sounded in Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla, and Kupwara.
India-Pakistan live updates: Top developments so far
- Over 50 drones were successfully neutralised during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army air defence units in Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.
- On Thursday, Pakistan made failed attempts to send swarm drones all across various places along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB).
- Shelling by the Pakistani Army has begun again in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri after a gap of a few hours.
- Civilian cars were targeted by the Pakistan Army, and bullets and shrapnel were also found at the site.
- Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah is currently on his way to Jammu to take stock of the situation after a failed drone attack directed at Jammu city and other parts of the division by the Pakistan Army last night.
- "Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night’s failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division," Abdullah wrote on X.
- India has closed its side of the Kartarpur Corridor indefinitely till further notice. Kartarpur Corridor is the only active surface-level link between the two countries.
- The Union Home Ministry's bureau of immigration announced the closure of the corridor "till further orders".
- On Thursday, the Himachal Pradesh government cancelled the long leaves of all doctors and allied medical staff in the hilly state.
- All hospitals in Himachal have been instructed to be on alert and ensure adequate availability of beds. Trauma centres, laboratories, and emergency services will remain operational 24x7.