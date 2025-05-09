India-Pakistan latest: Indian Army neutralises over 50 drones, Omar Abdullah headed to Jammu -- Top points to know

Tensions between India and Pakistan rose on Thursday as strikes targeted Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur. India's S-400 defense systems intercepted multiple drones and missiles. This escalation followed India's Operation Sindoor, which reportedly killed 100 terrorists in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Blackouts and sirens were triggered throughout the Jammu region, with reports confirming that similar alerts were also sounded in Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla, and Kupwara.

Advertisement

Related Articles

India-Pakistan live updates: Top developments so far