World Food India 2025 concluded with a landmark ₹1.02 lakh crore in investment commitments from 26 global and domestic giants, marking the largest financial infusion ever secured in India's food processing sector.

Organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), the four-day event catalysed partnerships across dairy, meat, packaged foods, beverages, condiments, and ready-to-eat segments. These investments are set to create over 64,000 direct jobs and benefit more than 10 lakh people through indirect employment opportunities nationwide.

Major companies signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) included Reliance Consumer Products Ltd., The Coca-Cola System in India, Nestlé India Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., and Amul, among others. Foreign and Indian players committed to transformative projects in categories spanning alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, edible oils, confectionery, spices, and processed fruits and vegetables.

The investment footprint extends across 20 Indian states and territories, encompassing regions like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, and Jammu & Kashmir. This geographical distribution aims to ensure that benefits reach farmers, entrepreneurs, and rural communities in every corner of the country.

"These MoUs signify a new era for India’s agri-food economy," said a Ministry of Food Processing Industries spokesperson. "They align with our mission to establish India as the global hub for food processing while fostering inclusive growth and innovation."

Invest India, the government’s national investment promotion and facilitation agency, supported MoFPI in structuring and finalising the agreements. The collaborations reflect deepening confidence in India's policy environment, logistics infrastructure, and consumer demand potential.

Companies such as Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Lulu Group's Fair Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd., and Olam Food Ingredients pledged diversified projects, from setting up food parks to modernizing supply chains. These ventures are expected to boost value addition, reduce food waste, and drive rural employment.

MoFPI emphasized that it will actively work with all stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the announced projects, reaffirming India’s emergence as a pivotal player in shaping global food systems.