India seeks strong bilateral relations, terror-free relations with Pakistan: S Jaishankar

In a statement to the Lok Sabha on Friday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated India’s desire for improved relations with Pakistan that are free from terrorism. However, he stressed that without a visible shift in Pakistan’s historical behaviour, there would be repercussions for bilateral relations.

Jaishankar noted that trade relations between the two countries have been strained since 2019, citing decisions made by Pakistan that disrupted economic ties. “We would like to have good relations with Pakistan, like any other neighbour," he stated during the Question Hour. "But, we also desire relations free of terrorists."

The Minister underscored that Pakistan's responsibility lies in demonstrating a change in behaviour. “We have made it very clear that it is for the Pakistani side to show that they are changing their past behaviour. If they don’t, of course, there are implications on relations. The ball is very much in Pakistan's court in this regard,” he added.

Jaishankar's comments highlight the ongoing complexities in India-Pakistan relations, particularly following India's abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaishankar on China

In a related development, Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, stating that India-China relations have seen signs of improvement, reflecting the government's commitment to sustained diplomatic engagement with Beijing. He highlighted the resolution of several border issues through recent military and diplomatic talks, including the October agreement on patrolling protocols along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Jaishankar acknowledged that ties between the two nations had been "abnormal" since 2020, following China's actions that disrupted peace and tranquillity in border regions. “It is a credit to our armed forces that, despite the logistical challenges posed by terrain and the pandemic, they responded swiftly and effectively to counter Chinese troops,” he said.

He explained that the disengagement phase at key friction points has now been successfully completed, paving the way for discussions on de-escalation and better management of activities along the LAC. "The next priority is to address the amassing of troops along the LAC, with a view toward de-escalation," he added.

The minister underscored that tensions in border areas have significantly impacted India’s broader relationship with China. However, he emphasised the government’s unwavering focus on protecting national security interests while pursuing a fair and mutually acceptable resolution to the boundary issue.