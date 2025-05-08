India has thwarted a major missile attack from Pakistan, destroying eight incoming projectiles with its S-400 air defence system late Thursday night. The missiles were aimed at key locations including the Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and nearby areas. Two drones have been shot down near Jammu University.

As the threat escalated, electricity was cut off in parts of Jammu to facilitate air defence operations. Security agencies confirmed that all missiles were intercepted mid-air, preventing any damage to civilian or military infrastructure.

One drone hit Jammu airport while Indian air defence systems downed three others in Pathankot, Jammu city, and Udhampur. The Air Defence system took down two drones near Jammu University. Multiple blasts have been heard in Jammu. Also, a drone was seen in the Sujanpur area of ​​Pathankot. The Army shot down a drone.

An explosion was also heard in Jaisalmer, while heavy shelling by mortars was reported in Tanghdhar.

Pakistan hit several cities in the bordering states of Punjab, Rajasthan, and the Jammu region. Civilian targets were hit in Jammu, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Jaisalmer among others. Indian fighter jets have launched counter operations.

The development comes hours after India’s Defence Ministry issued a detailed statement outlining the events that unfolded following Operation Sindoor, India’s targeted precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.

“During the Press Briefing on Operation SINDOOR on 07 May 2025, India had called its response as focused, measured and non-escalatory. It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response,” the Defence Ministry had stated earlier in the day.

Despite India's stated intent to de-escalate, Pakistan launched a wave of retaliatory drone and missile attacks during the night of May 7–8, attempting to strike several military installations across Northern and Western India. These included Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

All of these threats were intercepted and neutralised by India’s Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. “The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks,” the Ministry said.

In response, the Indian Armed Forces this morning carried out precision strikes on Pakistani air defence assets. “Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised,” the Ministry stated.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has intensified its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using mortars and heavy artillery in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sixteen civilians, including three women and five children, have reportedly died due to Pakistani shelling. “Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt,” the Defence Ministry said.

The Indian Armed Forces reiterated their stand: “Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military.”

