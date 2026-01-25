'India to become 3rd largest economy soon': President Droupadi Murmu on Republic Day 2026 eve

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that India is on course to become the third-largest economy in the near future. Speaking on the eve of Republic Day, she said that India has invested in the creation of world-class infrastructure and is rebuilding its economic strength at a much larger scale.

"India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. Despite global uncertainties, India is recording continuous economic growth. We are moving towards achieving our goal of becoming the world's third-largest economy in the near future. By investing in the creation of world-class infrastructure, we are rebuilding our economic strength at a much larger scale," President Murmu said.

She further said that self-reliance and swadeshi are the principles that will help India achieve its goal.

"The most important decision for the economic integration of the country after Independence, the implementation of GST, has established the system of 'One Nation, One Market. The recent decisions to make the GST system even more effective will further strengthen our economy. Four Labour Codes have been issued in the field of labour reforms. These will benefit our workers and will also accelerate the development of enterprises."

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu addresses on the eve of Republic Day 2026.



She, however, said that this growth was not possible without the contribution of Indian women. President Murmu added that Indian women are breaking stereotypes and playing a decisive role in nation-building across sectors ranging from agriculture and space to sports and the armed forces.

Highlighting achievements in global sports, the President cited India’s triumphs in women’s cricket and chess as symbols of the country’s growing dominance on the world stage. She also underlined the impact of over 10 crore women associated with self-help groups, saying their participation is reshaping grassroots development.

She noted that nearly 46 per cent representation of women in Panchayati Raj institutions, along with the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, will further strengthen women-led development. She said these measures place gender equality at the centre of the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Furthermore, President Murmu lauded the contribution of non-resident Indians, saying the diaspora continues to enhance India’s global standing while remaining deeply connected to the country’s roots.

She also emphasised the importance of promoting organic farming, encouraging innovation and startups, and supporting sustainable development as key pillars of India’s future growth. She stressed the need for collective efforts to build a self-reliant and forward-looking nation.

“We, the people of India, at home and overseas, are going to celebrate Republic Day with fervour. The auspicious occasion of Republic Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the status and direction of our country in the past, present, and future,” the President said.