Republic Day 2026: Full list of Padma awardees out! Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Piyush Pandey to be awarded posthumously

The government announced the full list of Padma awardees, recognising individuals from across India for their distinguished service in various fields on the eve of Republic Day 2026. Among those honoured this year are veteran actors Dharmendra and Satish Shah, both posthumously, for their contributions to the film industry.

Advertising thespian Piyush Pandey has also been named as the recipient of the Padma Bhushan posthumously for crafting a distinct indigenous influence on Indian advertising. Singer Alka Yagnik, Malayalam superstar Mammooty and industrialist Uday Kotak have also been named as the recipients of the Padma Bhushan, respectively.

The Padma Shri recipients include 75-year-old Anke Gowda and retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Inderjit Singh Sidhu, alongside several other unsung contributors whose work spans decades.

The Padma awards — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri — remain among India’s highest civilian honours. While the list is released on the eve of Republic Day, the formal investiture ceremony takes place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in March or April.

Republic Day celebrations 2026: Full list of Padma awardees

Padma Awards nominations process

The nomination process started on March 15 and ended on July 31 last year. Nominations are accepted only through the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal, a transparent platform for the citizens to engage in the process.

The objective is to ensure a larger representation and the recognition of exceptional talent and dedication across all walks of life.

Special focus is placed on identifying individuals from marginalised communities, including women, persons with disabilities, members of the scheduled castes (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs), as well as those engaged in selfless service at the grassroots level.