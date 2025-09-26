A high-level Indian delegation led by the Commerce and Industries Minister visited the United States from September 22-24, holding a series of meetings aimed at deepening bilateral trade and investment ties, as per an official statement by India’s Commerce ministry.

“The Minister met US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer and Sergio Gor, US Ambassador-designate to India, apart from engaging with leading American businesses and investors,” the statement read

Discussions with the US government were described as “constructive,” with both sides exchanging views on the possible contours of a new trade agreement.

Officials confirmed that talks would continue with the objective of achieving an early, mutually beneficial deal.

Engagements with US businesses drew a positive response, with several leaders reaffirming their faith in India’s growth story and expressing eagerness to expand operations in the country.

Government officials also told Business Today TV that negotiations remain active. “Conversions are ongoing with a positive intent,” an official from India’s trade ministry said. India has sought relaxations on the 25% punitive tariffs currently in place, while Washington is pressing New Delhi to expand its energy trade with the US.

We are also studying potential implications for India’s pharmaceutical sector, though clarity awaits release of the full documentation,” an official shared.

Despite optimism on trade, geopolitical headwinds continue to shape the talks. India remains one of Washington’s closest partners, yet President Donald Trump has imposed additional tariffs on New Delhi over its Russian oil imports, part of wider US measures against President Vladimir Putin following the Ukraine war, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted on September 23.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a television interview on Wednesday that India would “gradually reduce” its Russian energy purchases. His comments highlight how energy security and tariffs remain critical pressure points even as New Delhi and Washington seek to broaden their economic partnership.