India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match Today: When, where, and how to watch the epic clash

India and Pakistan share the biggest rivalry in world cricket. Whenever the two teams face each other, the match becomes more than just a game. Fans from both countries wait eagerly for this contest. The history, pressure and intensity surrounding an India–Pakistan match make it one of the most exciting fixtures in the sport.

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India vs Pakistan: When and where

The two sides will once again meet on the global stage in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Both teams are in Group A. Both India and Pakistan have won their first two games. India are at the top, by winning against the USA and Namibia.

India will take on Pakistan today (Sunday, 15th February) at 7 pm.

The match will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, which is expected to host a packed crowd for the high-profile encounter.

Playing XI

India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav (c), with Sanju Samson (wk) in the squad. The team also includes Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma. The squad features a mix of experienced players and young talent across batting, spin and pace departments.

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Pakistan will be captained by Salman Agha (c). Their squad features Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Khan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay (wk) and Usman Tariq. T

India vs Pakistan: Where to watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in Hindi, English and several other regional languages. It will also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.