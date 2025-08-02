'India will be third biggest’: PM Modi defends India's growth path after Trump's 'dead economy' barb

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday strongly reaffirmed India’s economic standing, declaring that the country is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy. His remarks came against the backdrop of fresh US trade tariffs and a scathing personal attack by President Donald Trump, who described India as a “dead economy” over its ties with Russia.

Speaking at a rally in Varanasi, Modi pointed to global economic turbulence and growing protectionism. “There is an atmosphere of global instability. All countries are focusing on their individual interests. India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world and that is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned,” he said.

The Prime Minister called for unity across political lines to back the Indian economy. “Our government is doing everything it can in the best interest of the country... Those who want the best for the country and want to see India as the third biggest economy in the world, be it any political party, should leave their differences aside and instil a resolution for 'swadeshi' products,” Modi said.

Reiterating his ‘vocal for local’ campaign, he added, “We will buy only those things that are made by Indians. We need to become vocal for local.”

Modi’s speech followed Trump’s July 31 post on social media, in which the US President, after announcing a 25% tariff on nearly all imports from India, lashed out at New Delhi’s relationship with Moscow. “I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump wrote.