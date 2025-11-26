India wins big: Amdavad confirmed as host of 2030 Commonwealth Games' centenary celebration

India has officially been ratified as the host city for the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking a major milestone both for India and the global Commonwealth Sport Movement. The announcement came after delegates representing 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories voted in favour of India’s bid during the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.

The landmark decision means the world’s most populous nation will host the historic 100-year edition of the Games. India’s bid focused on showcasing the cultural richness of Gujarat—particularly the city of Amdavad—where the Games will be staged on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026.

The declaration of Amdavad as the 2030 host transformed the General Assembly Hall into a colourful cultural celebration. A troupe of 20 Garba dancers and 30 Indian dhol drummers surprised delegates with an energetic performance that highlighted the heritage and vibrancy Gujarat is known for. The showcase captured the spirit and pride that India aims to bring to the Games.

Garba, a traditional dance form originating in Gujarat, was performed by members of Glasgow’s Indian community and Commonwealth participants, symbolising unity, diversity and the beginning of the journey from Glasgow 2026 to Amdavad 2030.

The 2030 Games will mark 100 years since the first Commonwealth Games were held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. The most recent edition took place in Birmingham, England, in 2022, where Australia topped the medal tally, followed by England, Canada, India and New Zealand.

Dr. Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, called the selection of Amdavad “the start of a new golden era,” adding: “India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance. I’m delighted to report strong interest from nations to host the 2034 Games and beyond. We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health.”

He also highlighted that after a “Games reset” leading to Glasgow 2026, the movement is now positioned for a refreshed and ambitious future.

Dr. PT Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, expressed gratitude and pride: “We are deeply honoured by the trust shown by Commonwealth Sport. The 2030 Games will not only celebrate a hundred years of the Commonwealth Movement but also lay the foundation for future generations of Indian athletes.”

Commonwealth Sport has also revealed an initial list of sports planned for Amdavad 2030, with more expected to be added following a selection process.