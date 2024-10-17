'India wins here because you...': Canadian journalist's jibe on Trudeau's lack of evidence remark on Nijjar row

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under increased scrutiny following his recent acknowledgement that his government possesses only intelligence and lacks concrete evidence to support allegations that Indian agents were involved in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This admission has sparked a backlash from both domestic and international observers, particularly from India.

Related Articles

Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman described Trudeau's statement as a "major win" for India's narrative. He emphasised that Canada had escalated diplomatic tensions with India, including the expulsion of a diplomat and public accusations against the Indian High Commission.

Bordman, known for his critical stance on Trudeau's handling of the Khalistan issue, noted, "This represents a pretty big win for the Indian narrative right now... The general disagreement over whether Nijjar was a Khalistani terrorist or a community activist remains unresolved."

"On the geopolitical technicality aspect, India wins here because you never said you had evidence," he said.

Nijjar was shot dead in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023, prompting Trudeau to allege the involvement of Indian government officials in the assassination weeks after the incident. The situation intensified this month when Canadian authorities named Indian diplomats, including the High Commissioner, as "persons of interest" in the ongoing investigation, resulting in tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats between the two countries.

During testimony at Canada's foreign interference inquiry on Wednesday, Trudeau faced tough questions regarding the evidence behind his claims. He stated, "We have intelligence," but added there was no "evidentiary proof" linking Indian officials to Nijjar's murder. This statement has provided ammunition for critics who accuse Trudeau of pandering to the Khalistani vote bank to cement his political future.

Political commentator Kirk Lubimov described Trudeau's testimony as an "absolute disaster," questioning the Prime Minister's admission implications. He tweeted, "Did Justin Trudeau just say there is no evidence regarding the India kerfuffle?... This ain't good." Another Canadian journalist, Sameer Kaushal, echoed this sentiment, expressing surprise at Trudeau's lack of hard evidential proof.

Trudeau's comments have resonated in India, with the Ministry of External Affairs stating that they confirm New Delhi's consistent position that Ottawa has failed to provide evidence for its serious allegations.