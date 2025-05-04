Indian Navy issues navigation alert in Arabian Sea amid tensions with Pakistan

India's maritime authorities have issued a navigation warning for commercial ships in the Arabian Sea as the Indian Navy ramps up its operations in the region, amid escalating tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The Indian Navy is currently conducting extensive drills in the Arabian Sea. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening to brief him on the overall situation in the critical sea lanes.

Advertisement

While there is no official word on the meeting, people familiar with the development confirmed to the news agency PTI that the naval chief outlined the operational preparedness and movement in the maritime domain.

The navigation warning has been issued by India’s National Hydrographic Office, which functions under the Indian Navy. Commercial vessels have been advised to avoid specific zones of naval activity to ensure safety during ongoing operations, sources said.

The warning comes amid reports that Pakistan’s Navy has also intensified its manoeuvres in the Arabian Sea, including live firing drills. The navies of both nations are understood to be on high alert as regional tensions flare.

The trigger for the heightened activity is the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. India has publicly blamed cross-border linkages and vowed strong retaliatory measures. At a high-level meeting with top defence officials on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi said the armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to determine the timing, mode, and targets of India’s response. “It is a national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.”

Advertisement

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, India announced a series of punitive actions against Pakistan. These included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the only functional land border crossing at Attari in Punjab, and downgrading diplomatic ties. In response, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers and suspended all trade, including indirect trade through third countries. Pakistan also rejected India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that any attempt to stop water flow would be treated as an “act of war.”

(With inputs from PTI)

