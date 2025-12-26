Indian Railways hikes fares: New charges to affect long-distance travel; Check revised prices here

The Indian Railway Ministry announced a new hike in passenger train fares, which will come into effect from Friday, December 26. The revised prices will see an increase of 1 paise per kilometre for ordinary class journeys beyond 215 km and a 2 paise per kilometre rise for non-AC and AC classes on mail and express trains.

Advertisement

This adjustment marks the second time this year that passenger fares have been raised, following a previous hike in July. The ministry's decision aims to balance affordability for passengers with the operational sustainability of Indian Railways.

Key Changes in Fares

For ordinary non-AC services, fare increases have been introduced in a graded structure across various distance ranges. These hikes are designed to minimise the impact on short-distance and daily commuters:

No increase for journeys up to 215 km

Rs 5 increase for distances between 216 km and 750 km

Rs 10 increase for distances between 751 km and 1,250 km

Rs 15 increase for distances between 1,251 km and 1,750 km

Rs 20 increase for distances between 1,751 km and 2,250 km Advertisement

In addition, sleeper class and first class ordinary fares on non-suburban routes have been increased by 1 paise per kilometre.

Impact on Mail and Express Trains

Fares for mail and express trains, including sleeper class, first class, and AC coaches, will increase by 2 paise per kilometre across both non-AC and AC categories. For example, a 500 km journey in a non-AC mail or express train will see an additional Rs 10 charge.

The revised fares will affect major services such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, and several others, including ordinary non-suburban trains. However, AC MEMU and DEMU services will remain unaffected.

Booking and Implementation

The new fares apply only to tickets booked on or after December 26, 2025. Tickets purchased before this date will not incur additional charges, even if the journey occurs later. Fare charts at railway stations will be updated to reflect the new prices.

Advertisement

While these fare hikes are being introduced, the ministry emphasised its commitment to providing safe, reliable, and affordable travel options, with the long-term sustainability of Indian Railways in mind.