'Indians gave Rs 4,000+cr to...': Harsh Goenka urges Indians to boycott travel to Turkey, Azerbaijan

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has called on Indian tourists to skip travelling to Turkey and Azerbaijan as a response to these countries' support for Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025.

This appeal has been echoed by several Indian travel companies, leading to a significant suspension of bookings to these destinations. The expected outcome of the travel boycott can be a 50% drop in Indian tourist arrivals in both nations, indicating a strong nationalistic response to the geopolitical tensions.

"Indians gave Rs 4,000+cr to Turkey and Azerbaijan last year through tourism. Created jobs. Boosted their economy, hotels, weddings, flights. Today, both stand with Pakistan after Pahalgam attack. Plenty of beautiful places in India and the world. Please skip these 2 places. Jai Hind," he wrote on X.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have been facing criticism from social media users in India for voicing support for Islamabad after the Indian Armed Forces conducted strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7. Since then, there has been a widespread call to boycott travel to these countries as Indians express concerns about their stance supporting Pakistan.

Following the Operation Sindoor and Turkey and Azerbaijan's support to Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, several travel companies, including Cox & Kings, EaseMyTrip, Goa Villas and Go Homestays, have taken concrete steps in this regard.

Goa Villas announced, "Due to Turkey's non-cooperative stance in the current global scenario involving India and Pakistan, we’ve decided not to offer any accommodation services to Turkish citizens in Goa. We stand firmly with our nation. Jai Hind." Similarly, Go Homestays declared, “We are officially ending our partnership with Turkish Airlines due to their unsupportive stance towards India. Going forward, we will no longer include their flights in our international travel packages. Jai Hind."

Rental accommodation and hotel service Goa Villas announced: "Due to Turkey's non-cooperative stance in the current global scenario involving India and Pakistan, we’ve decided not to offer any accommodation services to Turkish citizens in Goa. We stand firmly with our nation. Jai Hind."

“In light of the Pahalgam terror attack on 22nd April 2025 and tensions between India & Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan. We encourage travel to these countries only if necessary. Stay informed and make responsible decisions.” Ixigo added, “In solidarity with our nation, we have suspended flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China. When it comes to Bharat, we don't think twice.”

For the love of our nation, we stand united. pic.twitter.com/GqKKzQ4as9 — ixigo (@ixigo) May 10, 2025

Earlier, EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings and Travomint announced a complete halt on bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan, aligning with national sentiment and reflecting growing concern over safety and diplomatic implications.

"In light of recent developments, we have decided to pause all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey. This decision is driven by our commitment to uphold principles that matter deeply to us and the people of our country," stated Cox & Kings's director, Karan Agarwal.

Nishant Pitti, founder and chairman of EaseMyTrip, said: "Deeply concerned by the recent developments. At EaseMyTrip, the safety of travellers is our top priority. We advise all our customers to exercise utmost caution and stay updated on official travel advisories before planning trips to sensitive regions."

Travomint has also joined this movement, with CEO Alok K Singh confirming the immediate halt of travel packages to the said countries. "Due to the escalating tensions with Pakistan and countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan supporting it, we at Travomint have taken a firm and responsible stand. We have decided to support the Indians' call for boycotting Turkey and Azerbaijan. With immediate effect, Travomint has suspended the sale of all travel packages to these countries," Singh stated.

In 2024, Turkey and Azerbaijan were among the fastest-growing tourist markets for Indians. A total of 3.3 lakh Indians visited Turkey, marking a 20.7% increase from 2023, while Azerbaijan experienced a 108% increase, with 2.43 lakh Indian tourists. Turkey reported an average visitor spend of $972 (Rs 82,922) last year.

Even social media users expressed disapproval of Turkey's anti-India stance. It is important to consider boycotting Turkey due to recent events. India provided assistance to Turkey during a time of need following an earthquake, but Turkey has now supported Pakistan in attempting to harm us. Despite their efforts, thousands of drones failed to cause harm. Indian travelers make up the largest group visiting Turkey after the Chinese, with Indians spending significantly more per person than other tourists. It is advisable to redirect financial support away from Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China, where derogatory videos targeting Indians are circulating.

