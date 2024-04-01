scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
India's own security interests involved in Pannun probe: Jaishankar

Feedback

India's own security interests involved in Pannun probe: Jaishankar

India is investigating potential government involvement in an alleged assassination plot against Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, focusing on national security interests and addressing issues of Indians involved in the Ukraine conflict.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
National Security at Stake in Assassination Plot Probe, says India's External Affairs Minister National Security at Stake in Assassination Plot Probe, says India's External Affairs Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday asserted that India's national security interests are involved in its investigation into the alleged involvement of a government official in the assassination plot aimed at Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

"It is something we are investigating as we believe our own national security interests are involved in that investigation," he told reporters, replying to a question about US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti's statement that the involvement of a government official in an assassination bid on the citizen of another country is an "unacceptable red line".

Jaishankar said the US ambassador will say what he feels is the thinking or position of his government.

"The position of my government is that in this particular case, there has been certain information provided to us which we are investigating," he said, adding that India's own security interest is involved in this.

"So, as and when we have something to say on the investigation we would be very glad to speak about it. At this point, beyond the fact that there is an investigation going on, we have nothing more to say," the external affairs minister said.

To a question about Indians getting caught up in the Ukraine conflict after being taken to Russia on job promises, he said India has taken up the matter "very very strongly" with the Russian government.

"We are trying to get all these people back to India safely," he said.

Last month, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that several Indians had been "duped" to work with the Russian Army and New Delhi had strongly taken up the matter with Moscow for their early release. He had appealed to Indian nationals to not get "swayed" by offers made by agents for support jobs with the Russian Army, saying it is fraught with danger and risk to life.

Published on: Apr 01, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement