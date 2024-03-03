India's unemployment rate double of Pakistan, claims Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that the unemployment rate in India is double the figure in Pakistan and more than Bangladesh and Bhutan. This is because, he claimed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "finished" small businesses by rolling out GST and demonetisation, which led to unemployment rising in the country.

"India has double the unemployment as compared to Pakistan. The number is 23 per cent here and 12 per cent there," Gandhi said while addressing a public gathering during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Gandhi said the number of unemployed youth in the country is larger than those in Bangladesh and Bhutan. The country currently has the highest rate of unemployment in the last 40 years and placed the blame on PM Modi. "Narendra Modi has finished small businesses by demonetisation and implementing GST. From then on, unemployment has spread in a terrifying manner," the Congress leader.

During his yatra, Rahul Gandhi spoke to Agniveers and ex-servicemen in Gwalior and flagged economic disparity, social inequality, and the mistreatment of farmers and young people. It is due to the injustice against these sections and the "hatred" spreading in the country that 'nyay' was incorporated into the yatra's name, said Gandhi.

In December last year, a government survey said unemployment rate among graduates in the age group of 15 years and above had declined to 13.4 per cent in 2022-23 from 14.9 per cent in a year ago.

As per the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), conducted by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, the lowest unemployment rate among graduates aged 15 years and above was witnessed in Chandigarh at 5.6 per cent, which was followed by Delhi with 5.7 per cent during 2022-23.

The data showed the highest unemployment in Andaman & Nicobar Island at 33 per cent, followed by Ladakh at 26.5 per cent and Andhra Pradesh at 24 per cent. Among larger states, the unemployment rate was high in Rajasthan at 23.1 per cent and in Odisha at 21.9 per cent.