IndiGo fast-tracks flight recovery, expects normal operations by Dec 10

IndiGo on December 7 said that flight operations are stabilising and the airline expects a full return to normalcy by December 10 — earlier than the initial December 10-15 timeline it had projected. After a chaotic spell of delays, cancellations, and overcrowded airports, the airline reported “significant and sustained improvements” in recent days.

IndiGo operated over 1,650 flights today, up from around 1,500 a day earlier. Its On-Time Performance (OTP) surged to 75%, compared to roughly 30% the previous day. The airline also said customer support is actively working to resolve complaints, and refund and baggage processes are in “full action” for all types of bookings.

To avoid last-minute chaos, IndiGo is now cancelling flights earlier in the day to give passengers more notice. Travellers have been urged to check real-time flight updates.

“We deeply regret the immense inconvenience this has caused and extend our heartfelt apologies to all our customers,” the airline said.

The disruption stemmed from a crew shortage triggered by the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms introduced last week, which left the airline scrambling to manage its schedule.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has served a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and the airline’s Accountable Manager, citing “significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management.” The officials have 24 hours to respond before the regulator decides on further action.

(With inputs from ANI)