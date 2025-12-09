IndiGo flight cancellations: Govt may form Parliamentary panel to probe disruption, impose ₹1,000 cr penalty

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation is mulling the formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate the recent nationwide flight cancellations and delays by IndiGo. The proposed committee will examine the root cause behind the crisis and may also recommend possible penal action against the airline, Informist reported.

It is also likely to examine regulatory oversight, airline operating practices and the risk of such incidents repeating in the future.

"The government is considering all possibilities. Any action must withstand legal scrutiny. The minister will speak on this once the action plan is ready," an official from the civil aviation ministry was quoted as saying.

He added that while the ministry had weighed the possibility of imposing a steep penalty, possibly as high as ₹1,000 crore ($111.8 million), on the airline. The official further stated that it was clear the airline would face such a penalty in court.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu will address the IndiGo flight disruptions and cancellations in the Lok Sabha today, a day after he spoke on the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

In Delhi, 76 departures and arrivals of IndiGo flights have been cancelled as of Tuesday, taking the total number of cancellations to 152. On the same day, IndiGo cancelled around 180 flights from Bengaluru and Hyderabad as the chaos entered its day 8.

The airline is not operating 58 flights from Hyderabad, including 14 arrivals and 44 departures. The number of flights cancelled from Bengaluru is 121, of which 58 are arrivals and 63 departures. In Mumbai, 31 IndiGo flights have been cancelled so far, including 14 arrivals and 17 departures so far.

IndiGo faced one of its worst operational crises in the first week of December after the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules came into effect. The revised FDTL rules mandate longer breaks and rest periods between flights, increasing the requirements for pilots and crew members.

It has now emerged that the airline did not recruit the additional pilots and staff it would need, leading to massive cancellations, delays and nationwide disruption of air travel. The airline, however, apologised for the inconvenience to the passengers, offered refunds, and free rescheduling of flights, and has begun restoring operations.