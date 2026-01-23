Indore water crisis resurfaces: 22 fall ill in fresh case of contaminated water consumption, hospitalised

Barely weeks after a deadly outbreak of water-borne diseases in Indore, fresh cases have once again raised alarm, with at least 22 people falling ill after consuming contaminated drinking water in Madhya Pradesh.

The latest cases have been reported primarily from the Mhow area, where residents complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming water from local sources. Of the 22 affected, nine have been admitted to hospital, while the remaining patients are being treated at home under medical supervision, officials said.

Authorities warned that the number of affected people could rise beyond 25, as additional cases have already been reported from nearby localities.

The local administration swung into action late Thursday night after reports of illness began emerging. District Collector Shivam Verma visited the hospital to meet patients and review the response, while health teams were rushed to the affected areas.

“A health department team has been on the ground since Friday morning, providing immediate medical assistance and closely monitoring the situation in the affected neighbourhoods,” officials said.

Following the fresh cases, the administration launched a door-to-door survey in the affected localities on Saturday morning to identify any new infections and classify patients based on the severity of symptoms, enabling quicker medical intervention where required.

Second major incident in two months

The resurgence comes close on the heels of a major water contamination crisis earlier this month, when several people fell ill, and multiple deaths were reported. Official records place the death toll at at least 15, while local residents claim that around 25 people died due to severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

The issue has since reached the Madhya Pradesh High Court, after the state government constituted a high-level committee to investigate the causes of drinking water contamination, fix accountability and recommend preventive measures.

However, petitioners have told the High Court that the committee is “merely an eyewash,” alleging it was formed to shield senior officials responsible for the crisis.

According to a government assessment submitted to the court, bacterial contamination of drinking water triggered the outbreak. Tests detected contamination in 51 tube wells in the Bhagirathpura area, with reports confirming the presence of E. coli bacteria.

The local administration has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of 21 affected people, even as monitoring continues amid fears of further spread.