Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty skip caste survey: ‘Don’t belong to any backward community’

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his philanthropist and author-wife Sudha Murty have chosen not to participate in Karnataka’s ongoing Social and Educational Survey. They responded to surveyors that they don’t want their residence surveyed and also that they do not belong to any backward community.

According to officials conducting the survey by Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, when enumerators visited their residence, the couple told them: “We don’t want the survey conducted at our home.”

Along with clarifying that they do not belong to any backward community, the couple said they would not take part in a government exercise meant for such groups. Sudha Murty also wrote and signed a statement on the survey form declaring that the survey held no relevance or use for the government in their case.

The couple, along with the statement, submitted a self-declaration letter opting out of the process.

Reacting to the decision, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “We don’t force anybody to participate in the survey. It’s on a volunteer basis.”

The Karnataka High Court had earlier issued an interim order on the caste census clarifying that participation in the survey is voluntary and directed the government to make this public. The bench stated that surveyors cannot compel individuals to provide information. It also ordered that all data collected must be kept confidential and accessed only by the Commission for Backward Classes.

The order came after the High Court heard public interest litigation petitions challenging the survey's conduct. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the state government, said the petitioners had not challenged the constitutional provisions allowing the survey nor sought a stay on relevant sections related to Backward Classes but about the survey's manner, including recording religion alongside caste and the absence of prior analysis before publishing the caste list.