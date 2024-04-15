'Inmates can't sign political documents': Tihar's top official amid row over Arvind Kejriwal issuing orders

Tihar Jail's top official Sanjay Baniwal has said that an inmate can only sign two kinds of documents while in judicial custody and they should not be political in nature. Baniwal's comment comes at a time when jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been issuing official orders from Tihar.

Kejriwal, arrested in the excise police case, is currently under judicial custody and lodged in Tihar jail. The chief minister is planning to call his two ministers for meeting starting next week to review the work being done by their departments. The AAP has said he will issue them directions and orders.

When asked about this, Baniwal said, "Only two things the person is allowed to sign -- one is his legal papers and then a complaint. But (they should be) non-political in nature."

The prison official also rejected the charge that Kejriwal was not being treated fairly. He said no distinction is made in the treatment meted out to the inmates and it is ensured they get the same basic right.

"There is no distinction between a hardcore or a normal criminal. In the jail, manual which is passed by the government of Delhi, there is no distinction between the inmates. Every inmate has certain basic rights, which is my duty to ensure and they are being ensured to every one," he said while speaking to PTI.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Kejriwal in the jail and alleged he was not even getting the amenities a hardcore criminal is allowed in Tihar. Baniwal dismissed suggestions the Delhi chief minister was being treated differently by the jail authorities.

(With inputs from PTI)