INS Brahmaputra catches fire during maintenance; Crew safe except missing sailor

An Indian Navy warship undergoing maintenance at the Mumbai naval dockyard caught fire on Monday evening. A junior sailor is missing, and rescue teams are searching for him. The Navy confirmed that all other personnel are safe.

The fire started on the INS Brahmaputra, a multirole frigate, on Sunday evening while it was being repaired at the Mumbai naval dockyard. The ship is currently lying on its side.

"... The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew with assistance of firefighters from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai and other ships in harbour, by [Monday] morning. Further, follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out," the navy said in a statement.

The navy reported that in the afternoon, the ship began tilting to one side. Despite efforts to correct it, the ship could not be straightened and is now lying on its side at the dock.

"Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to an upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side," the navy said.

"All personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress. An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident," the navy said.

The INS Brahmaputra, launched in April 2000, is the first ship of the 'Brahmaputra' class guided missile frigates built in India. It has a crew of 40 officers and 330 sailors. The ship is equipped with various weapons, including guns, missiles, and torpedo launchers, and features sensors for different maritime combat scenarios. It can also operate Seaking and Chetak helicopters.

The INS Brahmaputra weighs 5,300 tonnes, is 125 meters long, and has a width of 14.4 meters. It can reach speeds of over 27 knots.