IPL 2025, PBKS vs DC: Play in Dharamsala cancelled due to security concerns

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday (May 8) has been canceled due to security concerns.

As per reports, IPL authorities have requested the evacuation of the stadium for security reasons, with both teams being instructed to leave the HPCA Stadium. The BCCI has not yet officially confirmed this development.

Pakistan's reported targeting of the Jammu region, including its airport with loitering munitions, led to Indian Air Defence units responding. In response, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed a complete blackout in the Jammu region, with sirens being heard throughout the area. A similar blackout has been enforced in Amritsar, Punjab.

According to reports from ANI, on Thursday Pakistan launched 8 missiles at the Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia sectors, all of which were successfully intercepted by Indian Air Defence units. There are unconfirmed reports suggesting that India has shot down a Pakistani fighter jet, specifically an F-16. Prior to this incident, Jammu experienced multiple loud explosions, with India's air defence system successfully intercepting several missiles.

Indian armed forces and local authorities have been on high alert since the launch of precision strikes under Operation Sindoor by New Delhi. These strikes targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians lost their lives.