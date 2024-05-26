IPL Final 2024: SRH batting line-up collapses as KKR shows exceptional bowling

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. However, the exceptional bowling by Shah Rukh Khan's team has forced the SRH top order and middle order to collapse and they were then reduced to 113 in the IPL 2024 final. Meanwhile, KKR is off to a great start as it completed 50 runs in just 4 overs without giving away any wicket.

Mitchell Starc started strong, dismissing Abhishek Sharma in the first over. Vaibhav Arora then took out Travis Head in the following over. Starc struck again to remove Rahul Tripathi, and Harshit Rana dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy in his first over.

