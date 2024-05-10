Iran releases 5 Indian sailors from seized Israeli-linked cargo ship

The Indian embassy in Iran announced that the country has released five Indian sailors aboard the seized cargo vessel MSC Aries.

"5 of the Indian sailors on MSC Aries have been released and departed from Iran today evening. We appreciate the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas," the embassy said in a post on X (formally Twitter).

The Israel-linked cargo ship was seized by Iran on April 13, with 17 Indian nationals onboard. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized the container ship near the Strait of Hormuz and MSC Aries was last seen on April 12, sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Dubai.

Earlier, Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, one of the 17 Indian crew members of the Israel-linked cargo ship 'MSC Aries' that was seized by Iran on April 13, returned safely to her homeland on April 18.

Iran had earlier released all the crew members of the Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel along with its 25 crews.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said that one of the 17 Indian crew members has safely returned to India and others are safe, adding that they will be released once their contractual obligations are accomplished.

The Iranian Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, has also said that the Indian nationals, crew members of MSC Aries, are not detained and that they are free to go.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian following the seizure of the vessel and brought up the release of the 17 Indian crew members.

Responding to the request of the Estonian side regarding the Portuguese ship seized in the territorial waters of Iran and the release of the crew, Amirabdollahian said, "The ship, which turned off its radar in the territorial waters of Iran and endangered the security of navigation, is detained under judicial rules."

Additionally, during the telephone discussion between Iranian and Estonian officials, Iran stated that it "has already released all the ship's crew members on humanitarian grounds, and if the ship's captain accompanies them, the crew, including the Estonians can return to their country."

(With inputs from ANI)