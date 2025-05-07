Backing India's precision strikes across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, author Taslima Nasreen on Wednesday said the action was necessary and justified, given repeated cross-border terror attacks. She strongly supported New Delhi's decision to dismantle nine terror camps under Operation Sindoor, saying Pakistan's failure to act made it India's responsibility to neutralise the threat.

"No, it's not about war or anything like that. India has just destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan. It was necessary," Nasreen wrote on X. "They can’t just infiltrate India to wage jihad, kill innocent people, and expect no retaliation — not going to happen. Wherever there are terrorist camps, they need to be wiped out. If Pakistan doesn't destroy its own terrorist camps, then it becomes India's responsibility to do so."

India's targeted strikes hit four camps in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including high-profile locations linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. These included training facilities, launch pads, and command centres operating under the cover of health institutions to evade global scrutiny.

The retaliatory operation followed the brutal killing of 25 male tourists and a local guide in Pahalgam on April 22. Indian intelligence had identified the camps as active sites for terrorist recruitment and planning, with many linked to past attacks like 26/11, Pulwama, and the Parliament strike.

Among the key targets was the LeT's Muridke headquarters, struck four times in quick succession. The Muridke campus has been used to train terrorists including Ajmal Kasab, and was visited by 26/11 accused David Headley, Tahawwur Rana, and even Osama bin Laden, who donated ₹10 lakh for a guesthouse there.

The JeM's Bahawalpur base — known as Markaz Subhanallah — was another major target. Intelligence linked it to the Pulwama bombing and several major strikes over the last two decades. Additional camps targeted included Sarjal Tehra Kalan in Pakistan’s Narowal district, Kotli and Muzaffarabad in PoK, and a Hizbul Mujahideen camp concealed in a Sialkot health unit.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak backed India's strikes: "No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from a land controlled by another country. India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists."

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, stated: “Israel supports India’s right for self-defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent.”

