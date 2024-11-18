It's Pawan Kalyan's guarantee...: Firebrand leader promises to fulfil THESE 2 demands from people of Maharashtra

NDA ally and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who campaigned for the BJP in Maharashtra, made a heartfelt appeal to voters on Monday to support the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state, which will vote on November 20.

In a tweet, he said that during his election campaign in Maharashtra, he learnt about the difficulties faced by devotees travelling from Maharashtra to Sri Sripada Sri Vallabha Swamy's temple in Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh due to the absence of a rail stop.

"I guarantee all devotees that I will take this matter up with the Railway Department and work to secure a train stop at Pithapuram to ease their journey," Kalyan assured. "Additionally, during my visit to Latur, I received requests for direct rail and flight services from Latur to Tirupati for devotees heading to Lord Balaji’s temple in Tirumala. I pledge to discuss and act on making these services available as soon as possible."

Kalyan praised Maharashtra's rich legacy, calling it the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a bastion of Maratha valor and Sanatana Dharma. "It is an honor to be in this sacred land, which continues to inspire generations with the courage and leadership of Shivaji Maharaj."

Jai Bhavani! Jai Shivaji! Jai Maharashtra!



Maharashtra, the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, stands as a symbol of Maratha valor and the protector of Sanatana Dharma. It is an honor for me to visit this sacred land, which inspires generations with the legacy of Shivaji… pic.twitter.com/oen0kUWs5t — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) November 18, 2024

The deputy chief minister invoked the blessings of Sri Sripada Sri Vallabha Swamy, saying, "I pray for the prosperity and progress of Maharashtra, a state that maintains its heroic spirit while advancing rapidly in industrial and economic growth."

Kalyan also paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, whom he described as a fearless leader who infused every Indian with pride and confidence.

"As Maharashtra gears up for elections on the 20th of this month, I urge the people to support the 'NDA Mahayuti' alliance," the Janasena Party chief said, adding that he wholeheartedly wished for the ruling alliance's tremendous victory in the elections and envision Maharashtra emerging as a $1 trillion economy under their governance.

Kalyan addressed a rally in Ballarpur on Sunday, campaigning for BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar. During the address, he said the followers of Sanatan Dharma would respond to those who disrespect it and called Chhatrapati Shivaji and Bal Thackeray the inspirations behind his party.

“The people of Old City (Hyderabad) have always criticised Indian culture and its festivals. However, followers of Sanatan Dharma have always respected everyone irrespective of their religion. Followers of Sanatan Dharma, however, will respond to those who disrespect it,” Kalyan said during the rally.

He praised legendary Maratha king Shivaji and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray for their efforts in uniting people. “My party was founded with the inspiration of Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb Thackeray,” he added.

The actor-turned-politician expressed his gratitude for being in Ballarpur, which provided teakwood for the Ayodhya Ram temple. “I’m here to appeal to the citizens to extend support for the development of Maharashtra and Sanatan Dharma, not for votes,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan, a BJP ally, emphasised India's current position as the fifth-largest economy in the world, with the NDA government striving to push it to third. “This march of progress should not be halted, and everyone should cast their vote to elect the right candidate,” he urged.

The deputy chief minister also highlighted the importance of the RSS in strengthening India, recalling its efforts during the floods in Andhra’s Nellore when he was in school. “There are plenty of people who want to divide the country. However, we should be united to make India strong by respecting the local people and their culture,” he said.

Kalyan participated in a roadshow in Chandrapur in support of BJP candidate Kishore Jorgewar, who is contesting against Pravin Padwekar of Congress. Earlier, he had addressed a rally in Latur city on Saturday, where he assured efforts to launch air and rail services between Latur and Tirupati.