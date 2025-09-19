'I've been to Pakistan, felt at home': Sam Pitroda bats for Indo-Pak talks, BJP hits back with 26/11 reminder

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda on Friday made a comeback after a long time. In his recent statement, Pitroda said that he believes that India's foreign policy must be focused on improving relationships with countries like Pakistan that have perpetrated terror attacks against the country.

He added that he has visited Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, and felt at home in all these countries.

Advertisement

"Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really substantially improve relationships with our neighbours?... I've been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I've been to Bangladesh, I've been to Nepal, and I feel at home. I don't feel like I'm in a foreign country," Pitroda said.

Watch: Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda says, "Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really substantially improve relationships with our neighbours?... I've been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I've been to… pic.twitter.com/DINq138mvW — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2025

He further said, "Must learn to live with them in peace and harmony. That's my first priority." Previously, Pitroda extended support to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in India.

Advertisement

The BJP was quick to condemn Pitroda's remarks, with its spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari reminding the Indian Overseas Congress chief of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

“Rahul Gandhi’s blue-eyed boy & Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he ‘felt at home’ in Pakistan. No wonder UPA took no tough action against Pak even after 26/11. Pakistan’s favourite, Congress’s chosen!” he wrote on X (previously Twitter).

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla recounted the infamous 'Hua to Hua' comment by Pitroda on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and wrote: "Rahul Gandhi’s closest ally & leader, family friend Uncle Sam Pitroda ( who said Hua to Hua for 1984 Anti Sikh Genocide ) , who made racially disgusting comments on Indians - says he feels at home in Pakistan Why is it surprising - Congress has undying love for Pakistan They even spoke to Hafiz Saeed via Yasin Malik!"

Advertisement

He further accused the grand old party of giving Pakistan a clean chit to on 26/11, Samjhauta, Pulwama and Pahalgam and atriculating Islamabad's official position on the abrogation of Article 370, Operation Sindoor and Surgical Strike. "They give 80% water to Pak under IWT! They love Pakistan! INC is Islamabad National Congress Sam Pitroda who divides Indians & stays in US away from India finds a home in Pakistan! Is anyone surprised?"