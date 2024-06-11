Jaipur: US woman buys jewellery for Rs 6 crore, later discovers it is fake and worth Rs 300

A US tourist visiting Jaipur has accused a jeweler of duping her into buying fake jewelry for a staggering Rs 6 crore (approximately $870,000 USD). The woman, identified as Cherish, reportedly purchased the pieces from a shop in the city's historic Johri Bazaar area in 2022.

According to police reports, Cherish purchased the jewellery nearly two years ago. The seller, a father-son duo running the shop, allegedly provided a fake authenticity certificate to assure the tourist of the pieces' value. Thrilled with her purchase, Cherish returned to the US with the jewellery.

However, the truth came to light when Cherish displayed the pieces at an exhibition back home. Experts there identified the jewellery as mere imitation, worth a measly Rs 300 (approximately USD $4).

Devastated by the discovery, Cherish returned to Jaipur to confront the shopkeepers. She reported that the shop owner, Gaurav Soni, dismissed her claims and refused to acknowledge the fraud. Undeterred, Cherish filed a complaint with the Manak Chowk police station.

The case gained momentum after Cherish sought help from the US Embassy in India. The Jaipur Police launched an investigation, which revealed the alleged scam. Police discovered that the certificate provided by the shop was fake, and a separate arrest has been made in connection with its creation.

Speaking to the media about the case, Jaipur Police's DCP Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said, "During the investigation, the police sent the jewellery for testing. The results showed that the diamonds in it were moonstones. The tests further showed that the gold content in the jewellery, which should have been 14 carats, was also two carats. The accused jewellers also filed a complaint alleging that the woman fled with jewellery from their shop. But when we checked the CCTV footage, it turned out to be false."

"The accused jewellers are on the run, but we have arrested one Nandkishore, who issued fake hallmark certificates. A lookout notice has also been issued against the main accused, Gaurav Soni. Following the complaint by this woman from the US, the police also received several other complaints, alleging fraud worth crores by Gaurav Soni and Rajendra Soni, which are currently under investigation," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to India Today TV, Cherish said, "... Gaurav Soni and his father, (owner) of Rama Exports, have been systematically cheating me in jewellery. They have been shipping me nine-carat and gold plates instead of 14-carat... They have been shipping me entirely moonstone instead of natural diamond. It's not just me, it's about 10 other designers who are impacted by him and his fraud... He included fake certificates... Just nothing is real."

While Gaurav Soni and his father remain absconding, a search operation is underway to apprehend them.