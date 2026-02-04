JEE Main 2026: Provisional answer key out! Objection window open, result expected on Feb 12. Details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the provisional answer key and response sheets for the JEE Main 2026 January session on its official websites — nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now log in using their credentials to view their recorded responses and compare them with the provisional answers uploaded by the agency.

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The release of the provisional answer key allows candidates to assess their performance before the results are announced. It also opens the process for challenging any answer that candidates believe is incorrect.

The objection window will remain open till February 6 (11:50 pm). Candidates who wish to challenge any answer must submit their objections online and pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The objections will be examined by subject experts before the final answer key is prepared.

If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised and the correction will be applied uniformly to all candidates. The NTA has clarified that candidates will not be individually informed about whether their objections have been accepted or rejected. The decision taken by the expert committee will be final and binding.

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The final answer key will be released after all objections are reviewed. Based on the revised key, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result is scheduled to be declared by February 12. The final key will form the basis for preparing the result.

The January session of JEE Main 2026 was conducted between January 21 and January 29 across multiple examination centres in computer-based mode.

Under the marking scheme, the JEE Main paper is divided into Section A (Multiple Choice Questions) and Section B (numerical value-based questions) for each subject. Candidates are awarded four marks for every correct answer, while one mark is deducted for each incorrect response. No marks are given for unanswered or marked-for-review questions.

If more than one option is correct, candidates selecting any correct option will receive full marks. In cases where all options are correct, full marks will be awarded to all candidates who attempted the question. If a question is found incorrect, dropped, or has no correct answer, full marks will be given to all candidates, irrespective of whether they attempted it or not.

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Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official websites for updates related to the final answer key, result declaration, and further admission processes.