JeM’s desperation goes public: Terror group begs for help to keep militants alive through harsh Kashmir winter

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, has launched a public donation campaign requesting funds for "Complete Winter Survival Kits" for its militants in Jammu & Kashmir. The group is seeking PKR 20,000 per kit, a move security analysts view as evidence of deepening financial difficulties after the destruction of its core facilities during Operation Sindoor by Indian security forces, The Times of India reported.

This appeal marks a notable departure from the group’s earlier large-scale fundraising initiatives, signalling a significant shift in operational strategy as it struggles to meet even basic needs for its operatives.

The "survival kit" includes a coat, boots, a blanket, gloves, and socks, underlining the shortage of fundamental resources among JeM's frontline cadres. This latest appeal is the first to focus on basic survival over more ambitious funding objectives, reflecting a constriction in available resources after recent security force operations.

Previously, JeM attempted to raise over PKR 3.91 billion, masking the campaign as a construction drive for 313 new mosques and terror camps. This earlier effort aimed to secure funding for operational and weapons expenses over the next decade, but the current request for winter kits suggests those attempts have not met immediate operational requirements.

The urgency of the "survival kit" drive indicates earlier fundraising efforts, despite the camouflage of religious charity, have not been sufficient to cover immediate necessities, particularly as winter sets in. The group's need to focus on basic supplies shows a marked reduction in its capacity to sustain long-term operations.

Adding to JeM's financial pressures are parallel fundraising activities by the family of its chief, Masood Azhar. His son, Hammad Azhar, has reportedly engaged in a separate campaign utilising cryptocurrency, purportedly for the Gaza cause, a tactic often used by proscribed groups to circumvent international scrutiny and support broader organisational aims.

The public and multipronged nature of JeM's fundraising efforts has become increasingly apparent. Observers note that "this multi-pronged and increasingly public appeal for funds confirms the organisation's urgent need for liquidity, forcing it to beg for money for the day-to-day survival of its cadres in the Kashmir Valley."

Operation Sindoor's offensive resulted in the obliteration of JeM's core infrastructure, including its headquarters. The financial strain highlighted by the winter kit appeal indicates the organisation is still grappling with the impact of these losses, with its ability to function under severe pressure and scrutiny.

Security analysts conclude that the winter fundraising campaign marks a significant moment for JeM. The group’s visible resource constraints and renewed appeals for basic supplies demonstrate its weakened position and the increasing challenges it faces in sustaining operations in the region.